Dubai: Residents given 2-week deadline to register all cohabitants

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Land Department has given residents two weeks to register cohabitants in private and shared apartments and villas.

All owners, tenants, developers and property management companies must register co-occupants on the Dubai REST app within the two-week deadline.

According to a circular issued by Dubai Land Department, to register their co-occupants, an 8-step process must be followed including adding personal details and the Emirates ID.

How to register?

Open the Dubai REST App and log in. Please register, if you are a new user

Select “individual” as your role and log in using UAE PASS.

Verify your identity using the UAE PASS programme.

Choose the property where you are a tenant or owner from the dashboard.

Also Read Dubai: GITEX Global 2022 to kick off in October

To continue, click manage co-occupants.

Click “add more” to include co-tenants in the rental you are a tenant of

Type in the co-Emirates occupant’s ID and date of birth, then click “verify”

Add all members of the family who reside there. To remove an occupant, select the delete icon then submit.

As per Dubai tenant laws, landlords must give permission to tenants to share rented apartments or villas. Since 2020, unmarried couples and unrelated housemates have been able to legally cohabit.

The UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities, and the government has been keen to attract more foreigners to live and work in the country.