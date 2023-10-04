Dubai Safari Park announces new season: How to buy tickets?

Abu Dhabi: The Emirate’s most popular recreational and tourism destination, Dubai Safari Park is set to open its door for the 2023-2024 season on Thursday, October 5, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.
The park provides both residents and tourists with a unique opportunity to explore and uncover the marvels of wildlife, fungal patterns, and biodiversity all in one place.
Additionally, it offers visitors the chance to observe animals and birds in their natural habitats. Each season, the park revitalizes its features to further enhance its offerings to visitors.
New attractions
Dubai Safari Park will hold daily recreational and educational performances at scheduled times throughout the day.
Among the highlights this season is the Bird Kingdom Show, which will be held at the Explorer Village Theatre from 11 am to 2 pm.
Additionally, the Asian Village will host a spectacular show from 1 pm to 3 pm, introducing audiences to some of the world’s most captivating creatures. Similarly, there will be the Birds of Prey Show at 4 pm, delivering exceptional moments to visitors.
Ahmed Al Zarooni, director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, said, “In the upcoming 2023-24 season, Dubai Safari Park will offer a multitude of engaging activities that seamlessly blend entertainment and education while introducing a diverse array of animals and birds that inhabit the park.”
Dubai Safari Park areas
The park is home to nearly 3,000 animals, with 78 mammal species – including 10 carnivores and 17 primates – 50 reptile species and 111 bird species as well as amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.
There are five themed areas for visitors to enjoy, namely African Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village and the Valley.
Rich adventure experience
Dubai Safari Park features a variety of theatres and entertainment shows, restaurants, and cafes – offering diverse international and local cuisines.
It also provides inland train services to enhance the rich experience and adventure provided by the park.
Timings
Dubai Safari Park will be open every day between 9 am–5 pm.
Tickets
There are various packages offered by Dubai Safari Park, depending on what visitors would like to do.
Individual tickets— day pass
- Adult – 50 dirham
- Child – 20 dirham (age group 3 to 12 years)
Safari journey
- Adult – 90 dirham
- Child – 35 dirham (age group 3 to 12 years)
Day pass +
- Adult – 75 dirham
- Child – 45 dirham (age group 3 to 12 years)
Safari journey+
- Adult – 110 dirham
- Child – 55 dirham (age group 3 to 12 years)