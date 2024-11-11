Dubai siblings offer JioHotstar domain to Reliance for free

In an unexpected twist, Dubai-based siblings 13-year-old Jainam Jain and 10-year-old Jivika Jain have offered to give the JioHotstar domain name to Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, free of charge.

The announcement comes after the siblings recently bought the domain from a Delhi-based developer to help him with his education.

The developer wanted to sell it to Reliance for Rs 1 crore to fund his Cambridge University studies, but Reliance declined and has initiated legal action against him.

The developer then sold the domain to Jainam and Jivika without disclosing the amount.

In a statement on their website, Jainam and Jivika clarified that the decision was made independently, without any external pressure.

They stressed that they had no intention of causing controversy or or drawing attention through the domain name speculation.

“With all the discussions happening, we now think it might be best for Team Reliance to have this domain, if they want it. We are happy to give jiohotstar.com to them for free, with all the proper paperwork. To be clear, this is entirely our choice. No one from Reliance or any legal group has contacted us or pressured us in any way. We made this decision on our own, without any pressure from friends, family, or anyone else.”

Watch the video here

“If Reliance is interested, they can contact us at jainam@1xl.com or jivika@1xl.com, and we will handle the transfer smoothly. If they are not interested, that’s okay too. We will continue to share updates about our journey and work,” they added.

This decision comes after the siblings received multiple offers to buy the domain, but they made it clear that it was never for sale.