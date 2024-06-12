Dubai to soon train teachers in Artificial Intelligence

Dubai plans to soon have teachers trained in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced on Wednesday, June 12.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said, “In line with Dubai’s annual plan to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, we announce today the launch of a programme to upskill all teachers in Dubai in artificial intelligence.”

The top 10 teachers who effectively integrate AI into their teaching practices will be honoured at the 2025 AI Retreat.

He added, “Our aim is to create an educational system that equips our students with future-ready tools and provides an optimal learning environment supported by AI technologies. Investing in education is an investment in Dubai’s present and future.”