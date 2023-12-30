Dubai taxi fares to go up on New Year’s eve: Check prices here

Abu Dhabi: With the new year just around the corner, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced plans to increase minimum fare from 12 dirham (Rs 272) to 20 dirham (Rs 453) at location in and around Dubai where a fireworks display takes place.

Taking to X, RTA announced the introduction of new flag fall rate for regular metered taxis and Hala taxi service at the specific locations of main events such as exhibitions and international conventions (World Trade Centre, Expo City, and the Global Village).

This will be applicable during the other major event days as well.

Dubai's #RTA announced the introduction of new flag fall rates for both regular metered taxis and Hala Taxi service at specific locations and times. The flag fall rate will be set at AED 20 at the locations of main events such as exhibitions and international conventions (World… pic.twitter.com/as1RyXuyaW — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 29, 2023

In addition, dynamic fares on Hala Taxi services will be double during New Year’s Eve night, from 6 pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023, to 6 am on Monday, January 1, 2024, at selected NYE fireworks display locations.

Dubai’s RTA aims to enhance taxi services particularly during major events like New Year’s Eve, to meet global demand.

RTA noted that, “Considering New Year’s Eve road closure plans, these fare changes can be anticipated in and around locations where fireworks displays are scheduled.”