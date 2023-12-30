Dubai taxi fares to go up on New Year’s eve: Check prices here

The dynamic fares on Hala Taxi services will be double during New Year's eve

Published: 30th December 2023
Dubai taxi fares to go up on New Year’s Eve: Check prices here
Abu Dhabi: With the new year just around the corner, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced plans to increase minimum fare from 12 dirham (Rs 272) to 20 dirham (Rs 453) at location in and around Dubai where a fireworks display takes place.

Taking to X, RTA announced the introduction of new flag fall rate for regular metered taxis and Hala taxi service at the specific locations of main events such as exhibitions and international conventions (World Trade Centre, Expo City, and the Global Village).

This will be applicable during the other major event days as well.

In addition, dynamic fares on Hala Taxi services will be double during New Year’s Eve night, from 6 pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023, to 6 am on Monday, January 1, 2024, at selected NYE fireworks display locations.

Dubai’s RTA aims to enhance taxi services particularly during major events like New Year’s Eve, to meet global demand.

RTA noted that, “Considering New Year’s Eve road closure plans, these fare changes can be anticipated in and around locations where fireworks displays are scheduled.”

