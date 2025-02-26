Dubai to build 55 new mosques, expand sermon translations ahead of Ramzan

In a significant announcement just ahead of Ramzan, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department of Dubai (IACAD) on Tuesday, February 25, revealed plans to build 55 new mosques across the Emirates.

Additionally, IACAD also announced plans to expand English translation services for Friday sermons to reach 70 percent of mosques across the Emirates which seeks to make religious teachings more accessible to non-Arabic speakers. This initiative is outlined in the report that IACAD issued for 2024.

The executive director of the mosque affairs sector at IACAD Mohammed Ali bin Zayed Al-Falasi revealed that the department plans to integrate traditional Islamic architecture with modern sustainability techniques.

He stated that during 2024 the department engaged in strategic initiatives which integrated Islamic heritage components with modern sustainable technology approaches. “We always strive for our mosques to be a model in providing services and promoting Islamic values,” he added.

Expansion plans

As part of its expansion efforts, Dubai inaugurated 24 new mosques in 2024, each costing Dh 172 million and capable of accommodating 13,911 worshippers.

Additionally, 55 mosques are currently under construction at a cost of Dh 475 million. The new facilities can host 40,961 worshippers across the Emirates.

IACAD is working on a “Mosque Guide” to rate mosques based on sustainability. The goal is to achieve a 7-star rating for mosques. The guide will enable the translation of Friday sermons to English which aims to create greater inclusion across Islamic communities.

Recent mosque openings

In a landmark development, Dubai has recently inaugurated several new mosques including Ibrahim Ali Al Gergawi Mosque which is located at Mirdif and can accommodate 544 worshippers. The newly built mosque has families, like indoor parking and dedicated ablution areas.

Another inaugurated mosque is Ata Al-Rahman Mosque which is located in Al Barsha (Arjan) and can accommodate 504 worshippers. The mosque has several facilities for women worshipers and visitors. It also has accessible pathways for people with disabilities.

World’s first floating mosque

Earlier in 2023, Dubai announced plans to open the first floating mosque in the world at the Dubai Water Canal. The construction of the mosque will cost Dirham 55 million (Rs 1,24,50,46,571). The mosque, consisting of three floors, will have half of its structure above water, including sitting areas and a coffee shop, and the prayer hall will be underwater.

The unique mosque was scheduled to open in 2024. However, the project is still in development. It will be open for Muslims and non-Muslims as well.

Also Read Iconic Ramzan Iftar cannons return to key locations across Dubai

3D-printed mosque

In the same year, Dubai also announced a plan to construct the world’s first fully functional 3D-printed mosque in Bur Dubai. It is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

These initiatives are part of a new religious tourism project to increase the number of visitors to Dubai. The mosques will also promote the nation’s rich culture during key religious festivals, such as Ramzan and Eid.





