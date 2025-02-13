Dubai to increase parking fees near event venues from Feb 17

Dubai’s public parking operator, Parkin, will implement new variable parking fees near major event venues, starting Saturday, February 17.

Under the updated policy, parking near event zones, including the Dubai World Trade Centre, now classified as a “Grand Event Zone,” will cost Dirham 25 per hour during events.

The move aims to alleviate traffic congestion, especially during large gatherings such as conferences, exhibitions, festivals, and concerts.

The announcement was made via the company’s official social media accounts on Wednesday, February 12.

Want more open parking and smoother flowing traffic near event sites? On February 17th, a new variable tariff will apply. The new rate is fixed at 25 AED per hour, during event hours. We recommend public transport, if you’re heading to an event zone. Find out more on the #Parkin… pic.twitter.com/LXfJL9F3BU — ParkinUAE (@ParkinUAE) February 12, 2025

Parkin has advised the public to use public transport when heading to event areas to avoid high parking costs.

In addition to the upcoming changes near event zones, Parkin recently raised parking fees in Zone F (which includes Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City) starting Saturday, February 1. The operating hours for parking in these areas have also been extended from 8 am to 10 pm.