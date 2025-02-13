Emirates denies firing cabin crew over viral BTS video

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has officially denied reports claiming it dismissed employees over a viral behind-the-scenes (BTS) cabin crew video circulating on social media.

The video, created by former flight attendant Amanda King, provides an insider’s perspective on Emirates cabin crew life, showcasing in-flight routines and alleged policy violations.

Also Read Hyderabad siblings win Global Best M-Gov Gold Award 2025 in Dubai

Inside the viral BTS video

In May 2024, King, an Australian and former Virgin Australia crew member, uploaded a 30-minute YouTube vlog titled “Behind The Scenes as EMIRATES CABIN CREW – Things You DON’T See as a Passenger | Shanghai Vlog.”

The video, which has now surpassed 1.3 million views, follows her experience on a flight from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), covering:

Pre-flight preparations

In-flight activities

Layover moments

Return journey to Dubai

Key highlights from the video

King taking her boyfriend, who was a passenger on the flight, into the crew rest area.

Cabin crew members baking a cake in the galley.

King asking a colleague to switch jump seats so she could sit closer to her boyfriend.

Watch the viral BTS video here

Notably, by the time the video was uploaded in May 2024, King had already resigned from Emirates.

Emirates’ official response

Following speculation about potential disciplinary action, Emirates issued a statement denying any crew dismissals. The airline confirmed that while an internal investigation was conducted, no employees were fired due to the video’s content.

“Emirates is aware of the video mentioned and had investigated the matter at the time. We can confirm that no crew was dismissed as a result,” said an Emirates spokesperson to AeroTime.