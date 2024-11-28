Dubai to launch variable Salik toll rates, parking prices

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on Thursday, November 28, announced that it will implement Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) and Variable Parking Tariff Policies aimed at improving traffic flow across the city.



The Variable Road Toll Pricing system, set to launch in January 2025, will provide toll-free passage from 1 am to 6 am.

Toll price and timings

The toll for weekdays is Dirham 6 during morning peak hours (6 am to 10 am) and evening peak hours (4 pm to 8 pm), and Dirham 4 during off-peak hours (10 am to 4 pm and from 8 pm to 1 am).

On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be Dirham 4 throughout the day and free from 1 am to 6 am.

New parking fees

In addition, the Variable Parking Tariff Policy, set to be implemented by March 2025, imposes parking fees of Dirham 6 per hour for premium spaces and Dirham 4 per hour for other public paid spaces during peak hours (8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm).

Parking charges will remain unchanged during off-peak hours (from 10 am to 4 pm and 8 pm to 10 pm), and will be free overnight, from 10 pm to 8 am, and on Sundays.

Congestion Pricing Policy

The Congestion Pricing Policy will introduce a new fee of Dirham 25 per hour for public paid parking near event zones.

Starting in February 2025, the policy will be implemented around the Dubai World Trade Centre during major events.