Dubai’s first paediatric liver transplant saves 13-month-old infant

In a groundbreaking moment, a medical team at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai has successfully performed the city’s first liver transplant on a 13-month-old infant with the support of the Al Jalila Foundation.

Malek was born with a rare condition known as biliary atresia, which caused his health to deteriorate despite an earlier surgical procedure to connect his liver to his intestines. He was also diagnosed with a congenital heart defect (atrial septal defect).

He was referred to King’s College Hospital, following the cardiac repair procedure after the baby’s father donated a portion of his liver for the transplant, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The surgery, led by Professor Mohamed Rela, involved a multidisciplinary team. Al Jalila Children’s Hospital provided care for both Malek and his father, and also repaired a hole in Malek’s heart to enable the liver transplant.

Professor Rela highlighted the complexity of the case due to Malek’s age, low weight, and multiple health issues. He praised the multidisciplinary team’s role in the success of the surgery.

Dr Younis Kazim, Acting CEO of the DHA Health Regulation Sector, described the transplant as a significant achievement for Dubai, demonstrating its healthcare system’s capability to manage complex cases.

The transplant aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, aiming to develop a high-quality, efficient healthcare system meeting global standards.