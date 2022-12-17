Dubai’s leading mall offers leftover edible food to the needy

Abu Dhabi: A mall in Dubai has launched its first rescue food programme — ‘Feed the Future’, in a bid to support the UAE’s target to halve food waste by 2030.

Mall of the Emirates, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim, has come up with an initiative that focuses on recovering leftover and edible food from restaurants, cafés, the food court, and workforce catering in the mall and repurposing it to the community.

In collaboration with the technology platform Replate, Mall of the Emirates vendors will be able to schedule and manage donations and coordinate pick-up with the UAE Food Bank, which will then be distributed to charitable organizations and groups, including workers in collective housing and families, according to a press release.

In addition, tenants can also donate to the mall’s “Feed the Future Fridge” program by registering online, allowing those who need it most to receive free food when they visit the mall.

The fridge is located on the first floor next to the Le Burger aisle, and the Mall of the Emirates aims to serve 200 meals each week.

“As a leading shopping destination, we have an important role to play in supporting and protecting the environment,” said Managing Director, UAE Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Fuad Sharaf,.

“We look forward to working alongside our tenants in Mall of the Emirates to collectively tackle the critical issue of food waste,” he added.

On September 17, Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC) announced the launch of the ‘Bread for All’ initiative that offers free freshly-baked bread through vending machines across Dubai to aid needy families.

The initiative aims to provide fresh bread to those in need through smart machines deployed in several outlets.