ED searches multiple states in ‘illegal’ foreign remittances case

The case stems from a Customs department complaint against certain persons operating from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th March 2025 11:44 am IST
Telangana: ED summons ex-BRS MLA in IAS officer's land case
Enforcement Directorate (ED)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate conducted multi-state searches on Friday as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal remittances worth crores of rupees from India to some foreign shores using shell companies, official sources said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The case stems from a Customs department complaint against certain persons operating from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The raids are being conducted in Jaipur, Udaipur and Ajmer, Mumbai, Surat and Noida, the sources said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
ED raids SDPI’s offices over alleged links with banned PFI

The premises of some businessmen and linked persons are being searched as part of an investigation into alleged illegal remittances worth crores of rupees using shell or bogus companies, they said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th March 2025 11:44 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button