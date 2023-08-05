ED seizes cash, valuables during raids at premises linked to Senthil Balaji’s associate

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said during the recent raids conducted at premises linked to a close associate of jailed Tamil Nadu Minister T. Senthil Balaji, it seized Rs 22 lakhs in cash, valuables worth Rs 16.6 lakh and documents related to 60 benami properties.

The search operations were conducted at nine locations linked the S T Saminathan.

Senthil Balaji was arrested in the cash-for-jobs scam and is currently in Central Prison, Puzhal, under judicial custody.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on three FIRs registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai, related to the scam.

During investigation, intelligence inputs indicated that Saminathan possessed incriminating documents, proceeds of the crime and attempted to hide them.

“Consequently, searches were conducted at his premises. It was discovered during the search, a relative of Saminathan, Mrs Shanti (sister-in-law), is acting as benami of Saminathan and was seen moving bags containing documents and valuables. As a result, the investigative teams covered Mrs Shanti’s premises,” the ED said.

The official said that Shanti was not present at the location.

Further scrutiny of CCTV footage and investigation revealed that the bags had been handed over to driver, Thiru Shiva.

When Shiva’s house was searched, he had already absconded and turned off his mobile phone upon hearing about the searches at Shanti’s house.

“During the search at Shiva’s residence, cash amounting to Rs 22 lakhs and unaccounted valuables worth Rs 16.6 lakhs along with unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels was found. Shanti, who is a housewife, did not cooperate and participate in the search proceedings. ED investigation revealed that she has no source of income. Shiva, in his statement, admitted that Shanti gave him the bags out of fear that incriminating details would be discovered,” said ED.

An agency official stated that based on the ongoing investigation, it appeared that the seized property and cash belonged to Saminathan.

Further investigation into the matter is on.