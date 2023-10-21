Ed Sheeran set to perform live in Dubai, Bahrain; check details

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to perform concerts in Dubai and Bahrain in 2024 as part of his ‘The Mathematics Asia Tour’.

Taking to Instagram, on Friday, October 20, the 32-year-old megastar said, “Coming back on the road with Mathematics tour in 2024, super excited for these dates they are some of my favourite countries and cities in the world. “Starting off in Asia at the start of the year then Europe all summer”

The exact date and location of the upcoming concerts are yet to be revealed.

Besides Dubai and Bahrain, he will perform in Japan, Thailand, India and more.

During his two-hour-long concert, he will perform all of his albums since 2011 including + (Plus), X (Multiply), ÷ (Divide), = (Equals) and the new album – (Subtract), also including a song from 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project (Blow).

The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist released two albums this year, ‘Subtract’ and ‘Autumn Variations’, both topping charts globally.