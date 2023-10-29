Educational qualifications of all Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17, the current buzz in the entertainment world, has been setting social media ablaze with its interesting 17 contestants. Beyond their star power and talents, the educational backgrounds of these celebrities are proving to be quite fascinating, leaving fans amazed. Check them out below.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Educational Backgrounds

1. Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, well-known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, completed her schooling and college in Indore before delving into acting as her career path. She is currently one of the most hyped contestants of BB 17.

2. Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain reportedly holds a degree in Economics from Savitribai Phule Pune University and pursued an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He hails from a family involved in business.

3. Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma completed her engineering studies and is also skilled in classical dance. Her roots trace back to Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, from a family with a prominent business background.

4. Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt, known for his interest in acting and dance, studied law before stepping into the entertainment industry.

6. Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra, an alumna of Summer Fields School, New Delhi, pursued a BBA degree and ventured into fashion designing.

7. Jigna Vora

With a bachelor’s degree in Law and a diploma in mass communication, Jigna Vora brings a diverse educational background to the Bigg Boss house.

8. Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya completed her graduation from Contai Model Institution, laying the groundwork for her journey in the entertainment realm.

9. Abhishek Kumar

Having completed his intermediate in science from Bihar Sharif, Abhishek Kumar pursued chemical engineering at a central university in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh).

10. Sana Raees Khan

Sana Raees Khan, an advocate known for handling high-profile cases, completed her schooling in Mumbai and holds an LLM degree.

12. Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and actor on the show, disclosed that he had to leave school after completing the 5th standard due to family issues.

13. Rinku Dhawan

Rinku Dhawan, after finishing high school, pursued higher education at a renowned institution, laying the foundation for her successful career in the entertainment industry.