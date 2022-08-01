Egypt govt offers condolences for floods victims in four nations

Cairo: Egypt on Sunday expressed condolences and sympathy to UAE, Iran, Pakistan and the United States for the victims of the floods and torrential rains that swept these countries.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s government and people wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.

UAE

The UAE Ministry of Interior said that seven people of Asian nationalities were killed due to the torrential rains.

“Egypt, the government and people, expresses its solidarity with the Emirates in facing the effects of those torrents, stressing the ability of the United Arab Emirates, under its wise leadership, to overcome this affliction,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

US

At least 26 people, including children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky, and more fatalities are predicted with authorities expecting to continue finding bodies for weeks, Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday.

Egypt, the government and the people of Egypt, express their sincere condolences to the victims’ families and wish a speedy recovery for all injured, assuring its stand with the friendly government and people of the United States in this painful injury.

Iran

The floods hit separate parts of Iran, which said the death toll had risen to 80, with about 30 missing.

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed sincere condolences and sympathy for the victims of the floods that hit separate areas in Iran, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries among citizens there.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Pakistan

As for Pakistan, torrential rains have continued since the middle of the week, inundating 50 villages, killing 357 and injuring 400.

Egypt, also expresses its sincere sympathies to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured, and emphasizes its solidarity with friendly Pakistan in this painful injury.