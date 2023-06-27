Eid Al Adha in Abu Dhabi: Fireworks, music, celebrations and more

Abu Dhabi: To celebrate Eid Al Adha, Abu Dhabi is gearing up for a spectacular showcase of fireworks and concerts across the Emirate, including Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region.

From June 28 to 30, both residents and visitors can delight in an array of festive choices crossing Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

The “One Summer Isn’t Enough” campaign encourages everyone to make use of the exclusive Abu Dhabi Summer Pass, granting access to a world of adventure at various indoor theme parks, captivating cultural sites, and other extraordinary attractions, coinciding with the commencement of the Eid celebrations.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has unveiled an exciting schedule of events and activities for Eid Al-Adha.

Waterfront fireworks

Waterfront firecrackers will be shown in Abu Dhabi Corniche, Yas Sound Waterfront and Al Hudayriyat Island on June 28 from 9:00 pm to 9:10 pm.

An arena concert

Rabeh Sager will perform some of his songs on June 30 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

Family-friendly dining

From June 28 to July 2, 1 pm to 4 pm, Big Eid Lunch will be served at Sidekicks – The WBTM Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island.

Live music

Iconic singer Assala Nasri will perform at Al Ain Convention Centre on June 29.