Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Oman announces holiday for public, pvt sectors

The work will be resumed on Sunday, April 14.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2024 5:07 pm IST
Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Oman announces holiday for public, private sectors
Oman national flag

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has announced a five-day holiday for the public and private sectors to mark Eid Al-Fitr 1445 AH-2024.

The holiday marks the end of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024, which began on March 12.

Also Read
Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Dubai, Sharjah announces free parking dates

The holiday will begin in the country on Tuesday, Ramzan 29, 1445, corresponding to April 9 and ends on Saturday, April 13.

MS Education Academy

The work will be resumed on Sunday, April 14, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Eid Al-Fitr, a significant Islamic holiday, marks the end of Ramzan, the holy month of fasting, bringing joy and celebration to Muslims worldwide

Eid Al-Fitr is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. However, the exact date varies depending on the sighting of the new crescent.

This festival lasts for three days and is a time of forgiveness, compassion and gratitude.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2024 5:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button