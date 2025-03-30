Eid namaaz at Sambhal’s Shahi Eidgah at 9 am, says cleric

Nagar Palika Executive Officer Manibhushan Tiwari said the civic body is fully prepared for Eid.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 30th March 2025 8:38 pm IST
Sambhal: Eid-ul-Fitr namaaz will be offered at the Shahi Eidgah here at 9 am on Monday, a cleric said on Sunday.

The Imam of Sambhal’s Shahi Eidgah Hazrat Ghazi, Ashraf Hamidi, also said that before the namaz, Qari Alauddin will address the namaazis.

Sambhal Sub Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra said an “inspection” ahead of the festival to manage the impending crowding.

India to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Monday

“So today, I have come with my team to see the cleanliness and other arrangements,” she said.

Water tankers for drinking water have also been provided, he said.

