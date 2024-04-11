Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across Delhi

New Delhi: Dressed in traditional finery, Muslims across the national capital offered prayers at mosques and Eidgahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

A huge congregation gathered for the morning prayers at the 17th-century Jama Masjid in the walled city and exchanged greetings and embraces.

Markets around Jama Masjid, including Chandni Chowk, Meena Bazar and Dariba Kalan, wore a festive look and saw brisk shopping for the festival.

“The message of Islam is that people of all religions should live together with love and affection. This is the ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’. There is no religion bigger than humanity,” said Mohammad Gufran Afridi, a local resident, after offering prayers at the Jama Masjid.

After the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasts, people made a beeline for eateries and restaurants selling lip-smacking dishes and also visited their neighbours, friends and relatives and shared sweet milk-based desserts like ‘sewai’ and ‘kheer’.

Eid was celebrated in Kerala and Ladakh on Wednesday, while it is being celebrated in the rest of the country on April 11.