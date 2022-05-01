Eid-ul-Fitr in India: Moon sighting committee to meet today

Hyderabad: The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee) is going to hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Sunday to decide the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India based on the sighting of the crescent.

The meeting will be held under the supervision of Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari, President of Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan on Sunday at Dabeerpura, Hyderabad.

All members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are requested to attend the meeting.

The committee also requested the people to contact them if they sight the crescent. Till 8 p.m., people can dial 24603597. After 8:00 pm, they can contact the committee on phone numbers, 24576832, 24513246, or 24521088.

The committee can also be contacted on cell phone numbers 9391964951, 9866112393, 9000008138 or 9885151354.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

As the crescent was not sighted yesterday, the people of Saudi Arabia are observing the fast today. They will celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2.

The UAE, Qatar, and other middle east countries will also celebrate the festival on Monday.

When will India celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr?

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India will be decided by various moon sighting committees based on the sighting of the crescent.

If it is sighted today, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow which is unlikely as usually, India celebrates the festival a day after it is observed in Saudi Arabia.

However, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India will be finalized in the evening.