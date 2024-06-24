Election of Lok Sabha Speaker, Deputy Speaker

The election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is to be held on June 26. However, no date has been announced for the election for Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha.

As per Article 93 of the Constitution of India, the Lok Sabha must choose two members to be Speaker and Deputy Speaker. However, no time frame has been specified.

Since June 23, 2019, the post of Deputy Speaker has been vacant.

Lok Sabha MPs take part in election of Speaker, Deputy Speaker

As per the constitution, newly elected Lok Sabha MPs elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Although both positions are elected based on the decision of the simple majority of the house, until now, all elections of Lok Sabha Speakers have been unanimous.

It is a parliamentary convention to elect the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha from a non-ruling party.

List of Speakers by term length

So far, the Indian Parliament has seen seventeen Lok Sabha Speakers. The longest term as Lok Sabha Speaker, from January 22, 1980, to December 18, 1989, was served by Balram Jakhar.

Following is the list of Lok Sabha Speakers along with their terms:

Name From To Term length G. V. Mavalankar 15 May 1952 27 February 1956 3 years, 288 days M. A. Ayyangar 8 March 1956 31 March 1962 6 years, 22 days Hukam Singh 17 April 1962 16 March 1967 4 years, 333 days Neelam Sanjiva Reddy 17 March 1967 19 July 1969 2 years, 124 days Gurdial Singh Dhillon 8 August 1969 1 December 1975 6 years, 110 days Bali Ram Bhagat 15 January 1976 25 March 1977 1 year, 69 days Neelam Sanjiva Reddy 26 March 1977 13 July 1977 109 days K. S. Hegde 21 July 1977 21 January 1980 2 years, 184 days Balram Jakhar 22 January 1980 18 December 1989 9 years, 329 days Rabi Ray 19 December 1989 9 July 1991 1 year, 202 days Shivraj Patil 10 July 1991 22 May 1996 4 years, 317 days P. A. Sangma 23 May 1996 23 March 1998 1 year, 304 days G. M. C. Balayogi 24 March 1998 3 March 2002 3 years, 342 days Manohar Joshi 10 May 2002 2 June 2004 2 years, 23 days Somnath Chatterjee 4 June 2004 4 June 2009 5 years Meira Kumar 4 June 2009 5 June 2014 5 years, 1 day Sumitra Mahajan 6 June 2014 10 June 2019 5 years, 4 days Om Birla 19 June 2019 5 June 2024 4 years, 361 days

It remains to be seen whether consensus will be built for the unanimous election of the Lok Sabha Speaker.