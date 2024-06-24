Election of Lok Sabha Speaker, Deputy Speaker

The election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is to be held on June 26. However, no date has been announced for the election for Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha.
As per Article 93 of the Constitution of India, the Lok Sabha must choose two members to be Speaker and Deputy Speaker. However, no time frame has been specified.
Since June 23, 2019, the post of Deputy Speaker has been vacant.
Lok Sabha MPs take part in election of Speaker, Deputy Speaker
As per the constitution, newly elected Lok Sabha MPs elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
Although both positions are elected based on the decision of the simple majority of the house, until now, all elections of Lok Sabha Speakers have been unanimous.
It is a parliamentary convention to elect the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha from a non-ruling party.
List of Speakers by term length
So far, the Indian Parliament has seen seventeen Lok Sabha Speakers. The longest term as Lok Sabha Speaker, from January 22, 1980, to December 18, 1989, was served by Balram Jakhar.
Following is the list of Lok Sabha Speakers along with their terms:
|Name
|From
|To
|Term length
|G. V. Mavalankar
|15 May 1952
|27 February 1956
|3 years, 288 days
|M. A. Ayyangar
|8 March 1956
|31 March 1962
|6 years, 22 days
|Hukam Singh
|17 April 1962
|16 March 1967
|4 years, 333 days
|Neelam Sanjiva Reddy
|17 March 1967
|19 July 1969
|2 years, 124 days
|Gurdial Singh Dhillon
|8 August 1969
|1 December 1975
|6 years, 110 days
|Bali Ram Bhagat
|15 January 1976
|25 March 1977
|1 year, 69 days
|Neelam Sanjiva Reddy
|26 March 1977
|13 July 1977
|109 days
|K. S. Hegde
|21 July 1977
|21 January 1980
|2 years, 184 days
|Balram Jakhar
|22 January 1980
|18 December 1989
|9 years, 329 days
|Rabi Ray
|19 December 1989
|9 July 1991
|1 year, 202 days
|Shivraj Patil
|10 July 1991
|22 May 1996
|4 years, 317 days
|P. A. Sangma
|23 May 1996
|23 March 1998
|1 year, 304 days
|G. M. C. Balayogi
|24 March 1998
|3 March 2002
|3 years, 342 days
|Manohar Joshi
|10 May 2002
|2 June 2004
|2 years, 23 days
|Somnath Chatterjee
|4 June 2004
|4 June 2009
|5 years
|Meira Kumar
|4 June 2009
|5 June 2014
|5 years, 1 day
|Sumitra Mahajan
|6 June 2014
|10 June 2019
|5 years, 4 days
|Om Birla
|19 June 2019
|5 June 2024
|4 years, 361 days
It remains to be seen whether consensus will be built for the unanimous election of the Lok Sabha Speaker.