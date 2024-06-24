Election of Lok Sabha Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Since June 23, 2019, the post of Deputy Speaker has been vacant.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2024 1:21 pm IST
List of Lok Sabha speakers
(From left to right) G. V. Mavalankar, Balram Jakhar, Meira Kumar and Om Birla

The election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is to be held on June 26. However, no date has been announced for the election for Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha.

As per Article 93 of the Constitution of India, the Lok Sabha must choose two members to be Speaker and Deputy Speaker. However, no time frame has been specified.

Since June 23, 2019, the post of Deputy Speaker has been vacant.

MS Education Academy

Lok Sabha MPs take part in election of Speaker, Deputy Speaker

As per the constitution, newly elected Lok Sabha MPs elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Although both positions are elected based on the decision of the simple majority of the house, until now, all elections of Lok Sabha Speakers have been unanimous.

It is a parliamentary convention to elect the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha from a non-ruling party.

Also Read
List of top 10 Lok Sabha MPs with highest assets

List of Speakers by term length

So far, the Indian Parliament has seen seventeen Lok Sabha Speakers. The longest term as Lok Sabha Speaker, from January 22, 1980, to December 18, 1989, was served by Balram Jakhar.

Following is the list of Lok Sabha Speakers along with their terms:

NameFromToTerm length
G. V. Mavalankar15 May 195227 February 19563 years, 288 days
M. A. Ayyangar8 March 195631 March 19626 years, 22 days
Hukam Singh17 April 196216 March 19674 years, 333 days
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy17 March 196719 July 19692 years, 124 days
Gurdial Singh Dhillon8 August 19691 December 19756 years, 110 days
Bali Ram Bhagat15 January 197625 March 19771 year, 69 days
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy26 March 197713 July 1977109 days
K. S. Hegde21 July 197721 January 19802 years, 184 days
Balram Jakhar22 January 198018 December 19899 years, 329 days
Rabi Ray19 December 19899 July 19911 year, 202 days
Shivraj Patil10 July 199122 May 19964 years, 317 days
P. A. Sangma23 May 199623 March 19981 year, 304 days
G. M. C. Balayogi24 March 19983 March 20023 years, 342 days
Manohar Joshi10 May 20022 June 20042 years, 23 days
Somnath Chatterjee4 June 20044 June 20095 years
Meira Kumar4 June 20095 June 20145 years, 1 day
Sumitra Mahajan6 June 201410 June 20195 years, 4 days
Om Birla19 June 20195 June 20244 years, 361 days

It remains to be seen whether consensus will be built for the unanimous election of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2024 1:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button