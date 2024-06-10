List of top 10 Lok Sabha MPs with highest assets

Hyderabad: In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, 543 MPs have been elected, and among them, the candidates in the list of top 10 wealthiest candidates have assets in hundreds of crores.
The list is topped by Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of TDP, who won the Guntur Lok Sabha seat. His total assets are over Rs 5705 crore.
List of Lok Sabha MPs with highest assets includes 5 BJP candidates
The list includes five BJP MPs, three TDP MPs, and two Congress MPs.
Following is the list of Lok Sabha MPs and their total assets:
|Name (Party)
|Constituency
|Total assets (Rs)
|Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP)
|Guntur
|57,05,47,27,538
|Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (BJP)
|Chevella
|45,68,22,22,094
|Naveen Jindal (BJP)
|Kurukshetra
|12,41,47,68,000
|Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy (TDP)
|Nellore
|7,16,33,22,265
|C. M. Ramesh (BJP)
|Anakapalle
|4,97,60,24,996
|Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (BJP)
|Guna
|4,24,74,94,078
|Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji (INC)
|Kolhapur
|3,42,86,68,000
|Sribharat Mathukumili (TDP)
|Visakhapatnam
|2,98,95,86,580
|Hemamalini Dharmendra Deol (BJP)
|Mathura
|2,78,93,68,227
|Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun (INC)
|Davanagere
|2,41,28,03,910
Lok Sabha poll results 2024
Following the poll results, the BJP-led NDA has crossed the majority mark in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the alliance’s strength reduced from its 2019 tally as the opposition INDIA alliance put up a strong performance.
The BJP-led NDA won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats, and others won 18.
Following are the number of seats won by parties:
|Parties
|Seat
|BJP
|240
|Congress
|99
|Samajwadi Party
|37
|Trinamool Congress
|29
|DMK
|22
|Telugu Desam Party
|16
|JD(U)
|12
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey)
|9
|NCP (Sharad Pawar)
|8
|Shiv Sena
|7
|Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)
|5
|YSRCP
|4
|RJD
|4
|CPI(M)
|4
|Indian Union Muslim League
|3
|AAP
|3
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|3
|Janasena Party
|2
|CPI (ML) (Liberation)
|2
|JD(S)
|2
|Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
|2
|CPI
|2
|Rashtriya Lok Dal
|2
|National Conference
|2
|United People’s Party, Liberal
|1
|Asom Gana Parishad
|1
|Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)
|1
|Kerala Congress
|1
|Revolutionary Socialist Party
|1
|NCP
|1
|Voice of the People Party
|1
|Zoram People’s Movement
|1
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|1
|Rashtriya Loktantrik Party
|1
|Bharat Adivasi Party
|1
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|1
|Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|1
|Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)
|1
|Apna Dal (Soneylal)
|1
|AJSU Party
|1
|AIMIM
|1
|Independent
|7