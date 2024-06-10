List of top 10 Lok Sabha MPs with highest assets

Hyderabad: In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, 543 MPs have been elected, and among them, the candidates in the list of top 10 wealthiest candidates have assets in hundreds of crores.

The list is topped by Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of TDP, who won the Guntur Lok Sabha seat. His total assets are over Rs 5705 crore.

The list includes five BJP MPs, three TDP MPs, and two Congress MPs.

Following is the list of Lok Sabha MPs and their total assets:

Name (Party) Constituency Total assets (Rs) Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP) Guntur 57,05,47,27,538 Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (BJP) Chevella 45,68,22,22,094 Naveen Jindal (BJP) Kurukshetra 12,41,47,68,000 Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy (TDP) Nellore 7,16,33,22,265 C. M. Ramesh (BJP) Anakapalle 4,97,60,24,996 Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (BJP) Guna 4,24,74,94,078 Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji (INC) Kolhapur 3,42,86,68,000 Sribharat Mathukumili (TDP) Visakhapatnam 2,98,95,86,580 Hemamalini Dharmendra Deol (BJP) Mathura 2,78,93,68,227 Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun (INC) Davanagere 2,41,28,03,910

Lok Sabha poll results 2024

Following the poll results, the BJP-led NDA has crossed the majority mark in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the alliance’s strength reduced from its 2019 tally as the opposition INDIA alliance put up a strong performance.

The BJP-led NDA won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats, and others won 18.

Following are the number of seats won by parties: