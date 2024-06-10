List of top 10 Lok Sabha MPs with highest assets

The list includes five BJP MPs, three TDP MPs, and two Congress MPs.

TDP Guntur MP-elect Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (Photo/X@PemmasaniOnX)

Hyderabad: In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, 543 MPs have been elected, and among them, the candidates in the list of top 10 wealthiest candidates have assets in hundreds of crores.

The list is topped by Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of TDP, who won the Guntur Lok Sabha seat. His total assets are over Rs 5705 crore.

List of Lok Sabha MPs with highest assets includes 5 BJP candidates

Following is the list of Lok Sabha MPs and their total assets:

Name (Party)ConstituencyTotal assets (Rs)
Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP)Guntur57,05,47,27,538
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (BJP)Chevella45,68,22,22,094
Naveen Jindal (BJP)Kurukshetra12,41,47,68,000
Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy (TDP)Nellore7,16,33,22,265
C. M. Ramesh (BJP)Anakapalle4,97,60,24,996
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (BJP)Guna4,24,74,94,078
Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji (INC)Kolhapur3,42,86,68,000
Sribharat Mathukumili (TDP)Visakhapatnam2,98,95,86,580
Hemamalini Dharmendra Deol (BJP)Mathura2,78,93,68,227
Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun (INC)Davanagere2,41,28,03,910
Following the poll results, the BJP-led NDA has crossed the majority mark in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the alliance’s strength reduced from its 2019 tally as the opposition INDIA alliance put up a strong performance.

The BJP-led NDA won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats, and others won 18.

Following are the number of seats won by parties:

PartiesSeat
BJP240
Congress99
Samajwadi Party37
Trinamool Congress29
DMK22
Telugu Desam Party16
JD(U)12
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey)9
NCP (Sharad Pawar)8
Shiv Sena7
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 5
YSRCP4
RJD4
CPI(M)4
Indian Union Muslim League3
AAP3
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha3
Janasena Party2
CPI (ML) (Liberation)2
JD(S)2
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 2
CPI2
Rashtriya Lok Dal2
National Conference2
United People’s Party, Liberal1
Asom Gana Parishad1
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)1
Kerala Congress1
Revolutionary Socialist Party1
NCP1
Voice of the People Party 1
Zoram People’s Movement1
Shiromani Akali Dal1
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party1
Bharat Adivasi Party1
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha 1
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam1
Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1
Apna Dal (Soneylal)1
AJSU Party1
AIMIM1
Independent7

