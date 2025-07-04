Elephants appear on Tirumala-Tirupathi stretch in AP, cause panic

Hyderabad: A herd of elephants appeared on the Tirumala-Tirupathi ghat road in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, July 3. The incident led to traffic and caused panic among passersby.

A video circulating on social media shows the herd of elephants coming out of the forest to cross the road near the 7th mile. After being alerted the forest staff guided the tuskers back into the woods.

In the past, incidents of elephants going rogue and attacking people have emerged from Andhra Pradesh. To tackle the issue the forest authorities constituted the Elephant Task Force (ETF) to address rising human-elephant conflict in Tirupati district. The ETF was constituted in April 2025.