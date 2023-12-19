Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha

The Bombay High Court granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad case on Tuesday, December 19.

In November last year, the Supreme Court placed the 70-year-old on house arrest with the condition he would not leave Mumbai. The court also directed no usage of any form of communication or electronic device such as laptop, or computer. The police would give him a mobile phone for ten minutes to use the internet.

“We observe that the petitioner and companion are expected to scrupulously adhere to all conditions. Any deviation will be viewed seriously and may entail immediate cancellation of the order,” the Apex Court bench had said.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The Pune Police had alleged that the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links. The police registered an FIR on January 8, 2018, under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe into the matter.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)