Eliminated contestant to re-enter Bigg Boss 17, check name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is picking up the pace after a few dull weeks, with surprises in store for the audience. Week 6 kicked off with a shocker as Navid Sole bid farewell to the show. Now, reports suggest more eliminations are on the cards, along with the entry of wildcard contestants in the coming weeks. The latest buzz reveals an intriguing update about one of the upcoming wildcard entries.

Soniya Bansal’s Re-entry in Bigg Boss 17

Surprisingly, the next wildcard contestant is not a new face but a familiar one – Soniya Bansal, an actress who faced eviction in the second week of Bigg Boss 17. According to the latest buzz, the show’s makers are giving her another chance to prove herself. Soniya Bansal, who was the first contestant to leave the show, is expected to make a grand re-entry either this week or the next. However, there has been no official confirmation from the show’s producers as of yet.

If Soniya makes a comeback, it will add a new layer of excitement to the game. Having observed the dynamics from outside the Bigg Boss house, she might bring a smarter approach to the game. Fans are eager to see how her return could potentially shake things up and turn the tables inside the house.

What’s your take on this? Do you also want Soniya back in the house? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.