Emirates rewards staff with 20-week bonus after historic profit performance

Dubai’s Emirates Group has announced a 20-week salary bonus for eligible employees after the airline reported record financial results for the 2025-26 fiscal year, despite severe disruption to Gulf aviation during the final month of the reporting period.

Dubai’s flagship carrier retained its position as the world’s most profitable airline, supported by strong global demand for long-haul travel and continued expansion across its network.

For the year ending March 31, 2026, the Emirates Group reported record profit before tax of Dh 24.4 billion, equivalent to USD 6.6 billion, an increase of 7 percent from the previous year. Revenue rose 3 percent to Dh 150.5 billion, while cash assets reached a record Dh 59.6 billion.

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After accounting for the UAE’s revised corporate tax framework under Pillar Two rules, the Group posted profit after tax of Dh 21 billion, up 3 percent year-on-year.

The airline also reported record annual revenue of USD 35.7 billion, a 2 per cent increase year-on-year, while cash assets climbed to a historic high of USD 15 billion.

The Group also declared a dividend of Dh 3.5 billion to the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Emirates retains global lead in airline profitability

Emirates airline recorded profit before tax of Dh 22.8 billion, or USD 6.2 billion, while annual revenue climbed to Dh 130.9 billion.

Net profit after tax reached Dh 19.7 billion, equivalent to USD 5.4 billion, representing the strongest financial result in the airline’s history and the highest reported by any carrier during the 2025-26 reporting cycle.

The airline carried 53.2 million passengers during the year and reported a passenger seat factor of 78.4 percent.

Cash reserves increased to Dh 54.9 billion, reinforcing Emirates’ position among the industry’s financially strongest airlines.

Emirates posts record 2025-26 results.

Conflict disrupted regional air travel

The financial results came despite operational challenges caused by military escalation in the Gulf region beginning in late February, which forced airlines to reroute services and adjust schedules across Middle East airspace.

“Despite significant challenges in the last month of our financial year, these outstanding results reaffirm the strength and resilience of the Emirates Group’s business model,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said.

He said Emirates and dnata acted quickly to support passengers, employees and operations during the disruption while maintaining business continuity.

“We are fortunate to be based in Dubai, where years of infrastructure investments and a cohesive aviation ecosystem enabled the government to quickly secure safe corridors for commercial flights,” Sheikh Ahmed added.

In a message to employees seen by Khaleej Times, Sheikh Ahmed praised staff for maintaining operations during the disruption. “March 2026 will fade into memory, but we will never forget your bravery and incredible resilience,” he said.

“You were called upon during one of the most complex and challenging times in our history, and you showed up with commitment and passion. For that, I will remain forever grateful to you.”

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Workforce continues to grow

Emirates said the first 11 months of the financial year had delivered particularly strong business performance, supported by sustained investment in products, technology, staff and brand development.

“Strong demand for our products and services was driving revenue, and we were achieving healthy margins,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

He added that Emirates and dnata acted quickly after the outbreak of the conflict to support passengers, employees and operations while ensuring business continuity.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, experienced a sharp decline in traffic during March as regional airspace restrictions affected airline schedules. Operations have since gradually stabilised, although some restrictions remain in place.

The airline also continued expanding its workforce over the past year. Emirates increased employee numbers by nearly 8 percent to 74,980, while the wider Emirates Group workforce, including dnata, rose to 130,919 employees.

The company is also continuing major infrastructure projects, including the construction of a new cabin crew village between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport.