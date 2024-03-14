Emirati businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah passes away

Eminent Emirati businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Chairman of the Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group and former Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has passed away on Wednesday, March 13.

Taking to X, Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group announced his death.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mr Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, one of the esteemed founders of Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group,” the post read.

“May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and provide comfort to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

His age and cause of death were not disclosed.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute on X on Wednesday, March 13.

“Saeed Juma Al Naboodah is now in the grace of God. He was one of the pioneering entrepreneurs in the UAE and the former Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. He was also a trusted confidant of the late Sheikh Rashid, from whom he gleaned invaluable lessons from his life experiences,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

He added, “Saeed Al Naboodah departed our world today during the holy month of Ramadan. We ask Allah to grant his family patience and strength during this difficult time. Surely, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return.”

سعيد جمعة النابودة في ذمة الله .. أحد رواد الأعمال في الإمارات .. ورئيس غرفة تجارة دبي سابقاً .. وأحد المقربين من الشيخ راشد رحمه الله حيث تعلم من مدرسته في الحياة ..

حط رحاله اليوم عند رب كريم .. في شهر فضيل .. نسأل الله أن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.. وإنا لله وإنا إليه… pic.twitter.com/QpN8Nv1V45 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 13, 2024

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the business leader’s contributions and referred to him as a close associate of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed.

“We offer our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones,” he said.

رحم الله سعيد جمعة النابودة، أحد رواد الأعمال الإماراتيين ورئيس غرفة تجارة وصناعة دبي سابقاً وأحد الرجال المقربين من الشيخ راشد بن سعيد … خالص العزاء وصادق المواساة لأهله وذويه، ونسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وإنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/YrKaxTM38o — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 13, 2024

Established in 1958, the Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group, a company with core interests in civil engineering, real estate, logistics, and renewable energy, employs around 10,000 people.

It is considered one of the 100 most powerful Arab family companies for the year 2023.

Al Naboodah, close to Sheikh Rashid, was a prominent figure in the Zayed and Rashid school and served in the Federal National Council from 1972 to 1978.