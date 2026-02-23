Emotional appeal sparks massive support from AP, Telangana for critically ill infant

The overwhelming support from the public has given the family renewed hope.

Published: 23rd February 2026 11:10 am IST
Hyderabad: An emotional video of a Kurnool man whose 11-month-old child is fighting spinal muscular atrophy (SMA type-1), a rare genetic condition that weakens muscles and affects movement, has resulted in massive support from people across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Kid needs gene therapy

The child’s health concerns first became visible at five months of age when she could not hold her neck upright, had difficulty moving her legs, and showed poor weight gain.

After medical evaluations confirmed SMA type-1, doctors advised gene therapy. However, the treatment requires an injection costing nearly Rs 16 crore.

The cost of treatment is far beyond the financial capacity of her father, J. Suresh Kumar.

Determined to save their daughter, the family began a public fundraising campaign and approached officials at the secretariat in Amaravati to seek government assistance.

Appeal gained attention in AP, Telangana

Their appeal soon gained attention. The campaign “#SavePunarvika” spread rapidly online.

Following it, youth groups organised bicycle rallies and schoolchildren contributed their pocket money. They also shared awareness messages through videos.

In Vijayawada, auto drivers joined the effort by donating funds in solidarity.

Several towns in Krishna and West Godavari districts also conducted special fundraising drives.

