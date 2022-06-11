English to be medium of education in Telangana tribal schools, says Minister

Hyderabad: The State Minister of Tribal Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod declared on Friday that the Tribal Welfare department will upgrade 1,430 primary schools and 326 tribal welfare residential education residential institutions to English medium schools in the coming academic year.

The Minister added that all instructors working in these schools will be taught to teach in English during a review meeting with all ITDA project officers and district tribal welfare officers, and urged authorities to spread the word during the next ‘Badi Baata’ programme.

Further, Rathod stated that she has also instructed authorities to guarantee that all repairs to schools and hostels are finished as soon as possible, as well as to ensure that potable water, three-phase power, and roads are available in all tribal hamlets.