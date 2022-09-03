Entrepreneur from Kerala wins Rs 16.91 lakh in Emirates draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Keralite entrepreneur has won the grand prize of Dirhams 77,777 (Rs 16,91,592) in the latest round of the 48th episode of Emirates Draw.

The winner of the draw Sajid Noushad bagged the mega prize after he matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Sajid Noushad, who is an entrepreneur from Kerala, India, was ecstatic because he did not expect to win in just his second participation with Emirates Draw.

“I was unable to believe it, and I nudged my wife and parents from their sleep on the night of the draw so we could all see it happen,” Sajid told Gulf Today.

With all this money, Noushad wants to clear his debt and support his employees.

The draw appeared 11 months prior and the association has dispersed Dhs 35 million up until this point. More than 25,000 members have profited from the cash.

Emirates Draws are held every Sunday and live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with seven lucky participants each winning Dirhams 77,777.

The next draw will be broadcast live on Sunday, September 4 at 9 pm UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh 50 pencil to support planting a coral polyp.