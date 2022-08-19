UAE: 2 Indian expats take home over Rs 16L each in Emirates draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirhams 77,777 (Rs 16,91,592) each in the latest round of Emirates Draw.

Indian expatriates Arvind Rajendran and Sandeepa Poojary are among the seven winners after they matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Also Read Emirates Draw: Indian expat wins Rs 16L for 2nd time in 3 weeks

30-year-old Arvind Rajendran moved to the UAE recently. He never imagined he would win, so hasn’t decided what to do with his winnings.

29-year-old Sandeepa Poojary is delighted with his win.

“I had just begun participating in Emirates Draw a few months ago, and I am genuinely surprised,” Sandeepa told Emirates to draw. He now intends to repay the loan his father took to build a house for his family.

Emirates Draws are held every Sunday and live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with seven lucky participants each winning Dirhams 77,777.

Also Read UAE: Indian and Filipino expats share over Rs 21 crore lottery

The jackpot of 100 million Dirhams (Rs 2,18,11,88,711), the largest in the region, was not claimed by a single person or group of people matching all seven numbers.

The next draw will be broadcast live on Sunday, August 21 at 9 pm UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh 50 pencil to support planting a coral polyp.