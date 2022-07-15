UAE: 3 Indian expats take home over Rs 16L each in Emirates draw

Three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirhams 77,777 (Rs 16,88,709) each in the latest round of Emirates Draw.

Indian expatriates Sreejith Kochuputhadathu Surendran Nair, Rajendhar Burra and Kelvin Sunny are among the seven winners after they matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

28-year-old Rajendhar Burra, who works as an accounting clerk in Dubai. “I’m going to use my winnings to build a home for my family, which is something that I’ve wanted to do for a while. Thank you Emirates Draw for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” Burra told Gulf News.

28-year-old Kelvin Sunny participated for the first time and was delighted to win the draw.

40-year-old Sreejith Kochuputhadathu Surendran Nair, who works as a civil engineer, was amazed to find out that he had won the Emirates Draw. He plans to use the winnings towards the education of his eight-year-old son.

Emirates Draws are held every Sunday and live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with seven lucky participants each winning Dirhams 77,777.

The 100 Million Dirham Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.

The next draw will be broadcast live on Sunday, July 17 at 9 pm UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh 50 pencil to support planting a coral polyp.