Erdogan was ranked fifth and was referred to as a 'mediator' in the 'doers' category

Erdogan among 'Europe’s most influential people in 2024'
Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been named as one of the ‘most influential people in Europe’ for the year 2024 by US news website, Politico.

Politico has listed 28 European individuals in the “Most Influential People in Europe 2024” list, categorized into doers, disruptors, and dreamers, each representing a different type of power.

Erdogan was ranked fifth and was referred to as a ‘mediator’ in the ‘doers’ category.

This comes due to his significant role as a mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Politico praised Erdogan’s role in brokering the Black Sea grain deal, enabling Ukraine to continue food exports amidst the war. “And since the deal collapse, he’s been working to restore it,” it added.

In the doers category, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ranked first, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ranked second, French President Emmanuel Macron ranked third, and Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak ranked fourth.

