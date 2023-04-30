Etihad to launch flights to 6 more Indian cities

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has identified six more Indian cities and will launch flight services soon, the airline’s CEO said.

CEO Antonualdo Neves revealed to Reuters in an interview in New Delhi on Thursday, that the airline wants to triple its passenger count to 30 million and nearly double the fleet to 150 aircraft by the end of the decade.

“Etihad has India as its top priority,” Neves said, adding that the country is among its top three largest markets.

Etihad Airways currently operates flights from Abu Dhabi to and from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The airline is looking to shift its focus to medium and long-haul destinations and move away from operating ultra-long-haul flights.

Despite this, Etihad still has around 10,000 seats per week of unused flight rights between India and Abu Dhabi.