EU seeks role in Saudi-led Red Sea protection mission

The move came as the EU faced rising energy prices amid the Iran war.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas
EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas

Brussels: The European Union is applying for “observer status” in a new multinational maritime defence coalition led by Saudi Arabia and formed to protect the kingdom’s energy exports.

The bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas made the announcement on Monday, ahead of a meeting in Brussels of defence and foreign affairs ministers. The energy-hungry EU is facing record energy prices due to the war in Iran.

Kallas said she will ask the assembled ministers to expand the bloc’s own small naval force in the Red Sea dubbed ASPIDES to help escort cargo vessels through the key strategic chokepoint of the Bab el-Mandeb strait against attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

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Subhan Bakery

Kallas repeated that the “need is bigger than it’s ever been” for more ships than the six currently deployed under ASPIDES.

It’s unclear what observer status in the Saudi-led coalition would mean operationally for either the EU or ASPIDES.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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