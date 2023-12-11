‘Everything done..’ writes Amitabh amid Abhishek, Aishwarya’s divorce rumours

Mumbai: Divorce rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been doing rounds on the internet for quite a time now and fans are curious to know about the reality. Though the couple has not reacted to the rumours of their divorce, it seems that megastar Amitabh Bachchan has taken the rumours seriously and felt the need to clear the air.

Yes, Amitabh Bachchan who usually avoids being part of any controversy broke the silence after reports of him unfollowing Aishwarya Rai on Instagram surfaced online. The actor took to the X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture from the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He penned a cryptic note in the caption of the photo to address those who report that the actor has unfollowed Aishwarya Rai on Instagram.

His tweet reads, ” “Everything said everything done .. so do the done and done the do ..”. It is not clear whether Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are planning to divorce but Big B has mentioned what he felt after reports of unfollowing Aishwarya Rai.

T 4854 – everything said everything done .. so do the done and done the do .. pic.twitter.com/wYrAMetoGo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 8, 2023

It is relevant to mention here that after multiple reports of divorce, Aishwarya Rai finally appeared with the Bachchan family during the premiere of ‘The Archies’. The entire family was decked up in black-hued ensembles during the event and Aishwarya Rai was seen holding the hand of her daughter during the whole event.

Well, we hope all is well between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.