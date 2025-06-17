Ex-Army Jawan, other held for illegally selling liquor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A retired army jawan and a serving subedar were arrested by the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department for illegally selling defence liquor bottles at inflated prices.

The accused have been identified as G Purushotham, a retired jawan, and M Siddaiah, a subedar.

According to reports, the accused were allegedly purchasing liquor bottles from army personnel within their quota for Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300 and reselling them at double the price to acquaintances for profit.

Based on credible information, the accused were caught with 37 liquor bottles sourced from the defence canteen.

Further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, excise officials also seized 24 bottles from labourers who had transported them from Haryana in violation of inter-state norms. These bottles were confiscated during checks on tourist buses in Medchal.