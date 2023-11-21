Cricketer of ’83 squad Kirti Azad hits out at PM Modi for ‘breaking ICC rules’

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad Jha on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entering the dressing of the Indian Cricket team and said the dressing room is the sanctum sanctorum of any team and ICC does not allow anybody to enter these rooms apart from the players and the support staff.

In a post on X, Kirti Azad a former MP, ex-cricket player and a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, said, “The dressing room is the sanctum sanctorum of any team. ICC does not allow anybody to enter these rooms apart from the players and the support staff. Prime Minister of India should have met the team outside the dressing room in the private visitors area.”

The dressing room is the

sanctum sanctorum of any

team. @ICC does not allow anybody

to enter these rooms apart

from the players and the

support staff.



PM of India should have met

the team outside the dressing

room in the private visitors

area.



I say this as a… — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) November 21, 2023

“I say this as a sportsman and not politician. Would Narendra Modi allow his supporters to come and console or congratulate him in his bedroom, dressing room or the toilet?” Jha asked after the video of the Prime Minister meeting the players of the Indian cricket team in the dressing room after their defeat in the final match of the Cricket World Cup tournament against Australia surfaced.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November.



The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament.



(Video:… pic.twitter.com/ZqYIakoIIj — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

“Sportspersons are far more disciplined than politicians. Last, but not the least, the man and whose team did it for India, In 1983 Kapil Dev was also not invited. Now tell me who is doing politics?” said the Trinamool Congress leader while slamming the cricket body for not inviting Kapil Dev to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup final match at Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too hit out at the Prime Minister, saying that the cricketers clearly looked uncomfortable having to deal with the loss and then have cameras thrust on them in the dressing room.

In a post on X, Chaturvedi said, “The Indian cricketers clearly look uncomfortable, having to deal with the loss and then have cameras thrust on them inside the dressing room for Prime Ministers team to record ‘pep talk’. Yeah you can troll this tweet as much as you’ll want.”

India lost to Australia in the Cricket World Cup final by six wickets played at Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday. Australia lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy for the sixth time.