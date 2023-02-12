Ex-DRDO employee jumps in front of Delhi metro train, dies

New Delhi: A 34-year-old former DRDO employee, who was said to be mentally ill, allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving Delhi Metro train at Mayur Vihar-1 station on Sunday.

The deceased was M.Tech from IIT Kanpur and had worked for the DRDO for four years.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call from station controller Mayur Vihar-1 metro station who stated that a person jumped in front of the train at platform number 1.

Also Read IIT Bombay student jumps to his death from hostel building

“A police team was sent to the spot where it met the station controller who said that the person who jumped in front of the metro train had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The man was declared brought dead by the doctors,” the official said.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Laxman Pakhale.

“After DRDO, he joined the job of a senior manager in GAIL but resigned in November 2022. It is further revealed that the deceased was mentally ill and was under treatment at Apollo Hospital. He was unmarried and no suicide note was found,” said the official.

According to the police, the CCTV footage was analyzed and it was found that the deceased jumped before the metro train at about 1:51 p.m. The body was sent to a nearby government for postmortem.