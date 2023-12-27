Ex-Shahjahanpur MLC booked for beating Class 12 student over absence

The girl in her complaint alleged that she was beaten up because she was absent from the school due to some family issues.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th December 2023 1:34 pm IST
AMU student booked over 'derogatory' remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Representative Image

Shahjahanpur: Police have filed an FIR against a former MLC for allegedly beating a Class 12 girl student of a private school where he is a manager, an officer said on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“We received a complaint from a 17-year-old Class 12 student of a private Inter College that the manager of the institute, one Sanjay Mishra, hit her with a stick,” Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sudhir Jaiswal said.

The girl in her complaint alleged that she was beaten up because she was absent from the school due to some family issues.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Video: Man who drove SUV through river to avoid Himachal traffic booked

“The FIR was registered at the Ramchandra Mission Police Station on Tuesday, and the matter is being investigated,” said the officer.

Sanjay Mishra, a former Member of Legislative Council, denied ever beating the girl.

“The girl had been absent from the school for more than 20 days in the past few months. I just scolded her for it,” he said.

“The allegations of physical beating are baseless,” Mishra told PTI.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th December 2023 1:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button