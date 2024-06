New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Wednesday produced before a court here by Tihar Jail authorities in the excise ‘scam’ matter.

Kejriwal was produced before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, where the CBI sought his custody to interrogate him.

The AAP leader was interrogated by the agency inside Tihar Jail on Tuesday evening.