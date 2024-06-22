Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan’s next project after King movie

Mumbai: Bollywood’s undisputed king, Shah Rukh Khan, enjoyed a well-deserved break after an incredible year in 2023. His films, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, were not just hits; they were all-time blockbusters that reaffirmed his reign over the Indian film industry. The success of these movies solidified his position as the ‘King of Bollywood’ once again.

As we previously reported, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to start his next movie, titled King, in July. This project is particularly special as it features his daughter, Suhana Khan, making her much-anticipated debut. The film will be directed by the talented Sunjoy Ghosh, promising an exciting collaboration that has already generated a lot of buzz among fans and critics alike.

But that’s not all the good news for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. In an exclusive update, we heard from some strong sources in Bollywood circles that King Khan is set to star in a grand, out-and-out commercial entertainer after “King.” This upcoming project is expected to be a big-budget film. While more details about this project are still awaited, it is sure to spark excitement among his fans and the film industry.

It is being said that the actor will be working on this project soon after King and before Pathaan 2.

Shah Rukh Khan’s lineup of upcoming films is impressive, to say the least. Besides “King,” he is confirmed to be working on “Pathaan 2” and “Tiger vs Pathaan.” These projects have already created a significant buzz, and the addition of a new big-budget entertainer only adds to the excitement.