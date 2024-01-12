Exclusive: Top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 as per viewers

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th January 2024 4:12 pm IST
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is very close to its finale which is set to take place on January 28. Excitement is brewing among fans as they speculate on who will make it to the finale week. Currently, 9 contestants are in the game.

In the latest update, we hear that Samarth Jurel aka Chintu has been eliminated from the show leaving top 8 contestants in the game. Our sources said that he received least votes than other 6 nominated contestants which is why he got evicted this week. And now, all eyes are on who all will reach top 6.

Bigg Boss 17 Finalists

Exclusive sources hint that Arun Srikanth Mashettey might have secured a spot in the top 6, although there is no official confirmation. Fans are buzzing about the other five contestants who are likely to reach the finale, either due to their strong gameplay or the favoritism of the show’s makers.

We spoke to a bunch of loyal viewers and according to them the top 6 contestants who are expected to make it to the finale are —

1. Munawar Faruqui

2. Ankita Lokhande

3. Abhishek Kumar

4. Arun Srikanth Mashettey

5. Isha Malviya

6. Vicky Jain

However, only time will unveil the official names. Let’s wait and watch.

What’s your take on the above list? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 finale.

