‘Exert pressure on Israel to stop crimes..’: Palestinian PM to US admin

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the US administration to put pressure on “Israel to stop its crimes against the Palestinians,” and warned of its serious repercussions, Wafa News Agency reported.

In a statement, the spokesman for the Palestinian government, Ibrahim Adham on Friday, said that Shtayyeh “calls on the US administration to exert pressure on the occupation authorities to stop its crimes in cities, villages, towns, and camps, warning of its serious repercussions, and holding Israel fully responsible for it.”

Shtayyeh stated that the systematic killing continues targeting our children while they are in the prime of their childhood and leaving behind bereaved mothers and fathers over the loss of their children.

He added, “In a bloody exchange of roles between the settler militias and the occupation soldiers, Abdul Karim Al-Sheikh, 21, was killed Friday morning by settler bullets in the village of Siniriya, and Amir Mamoun, 16, from Qalqilya was killed by Israeli army bullets.”

Shtayyeh expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs, who were shot by the occupation forces and settlers.

Since the beginning of 2023, Israeli violations have escalated in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and have resulted in the death of 84 Palestinians, including 15 children.