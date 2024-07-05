Expensive things Mohammed Siraj owns in Hyderabad: Cars to home

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, along with his teammates, is celebrating Team India’s massive victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a thrilling seven-run win against South Africa in the final on Saturday.

After lifting the T20 World Cup in Barbados, the Indian team returned home on Thursday. Mumbai saw massive celebrations and a grand parade, and now Hyderabad is ready to welcome its hero, Mohammed Siraj, back to his hometown.

Today, on July 5, a victory rally is being organized in Hyderabad to honor Siraj. As the city prepares to celebrate, let’s take a look at Siraj’s luxurious lifestyle and the super expensive things he owns.

Coming from a humble background, Mohammed Siraj has climbed the ranks with each match, securing his place in the Indian cricket team with consistent performances. He has also emerged as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s premier bowler in the Indian Premier League. His net worth has seen significant growth in recent years.

Mohammed Siraj’s Net Worth 2024

Mohammed Siraj’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 50 to 60 crores.

Lavish Home In Hyderabad

In 2023, Siraj fulfilled another dream by moving into a luxurious residence in the Film Nagar district of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The house is worth crores, and his RCB teammates too have visited his new home.

Virat Kohli and RCB team visited Siraj's new house in Film nagarpic.twitter.com/e2Tsy8pUls — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) May 15, 2023

Siraj’s Car Collection

Siraj’s collection of expensive cars includes a luxurious BMW sedan, a Toyota Corolla, and a Mahindra Thar, which he received as a gift from Anand Mahindra for his outstanding performance against Australia in 2021.

Rolex Daytona Platinum Watch

Just like other cricketer, Siraj too is growing his interest in expensive timepieces. He owns a super expensive Rolex Daytona Platinum watch, valued at Rs 1.01 crore.

Rolex GMT Master Timepiece

Another notable watch in his collection is the Rolex GMT Master timepiece, valued at Rs 19.17 lakh. It features a stainless steel case and a Rolex jubilee bracelet with a black dial.

Super Lavish, Pricey Outfits

Like other cricketers and celebrities, Mohammed Siraj loves splurging on lavish outfits. He is often seen wearing super expensive brands, showcasing his impeccable taste in fashion. Whether it’s casual wear or formal attire, Siraj’s wardrobe is filled with high-end labels that highlight his luxurious lifestyle. His Instagram page proves the fact.

We can’t wait to see how Hyderabad will receive our champ today. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for amazing visuals!