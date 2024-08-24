Expired milk powder weighing over 5 tonne seized in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The city police and food safety officers arrested a wholesale seller and seized 5,280 kg of expired milk powder from Vijayapuri Colony, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, on Friday, August 23. The seized milk powder is worth Rs. 11,50,000.

The accused has been identified as Chittaboina Damodar, 46, a resident of Bolakpur, Secunderabad. The milk powder was originally produced for distribution to schoolchildren under the ‘Ksheera Bhagya Scheme’ of the Karnataka government. The seized bags had ‘not for sale’ tags printed over them.

Also Read Hyderabad cybercrime police arrest 3 fraudsters from Gujarat

Once the product was expired and deemed unfit for consumption, it was illegally procured and sold in the city. Damodar procured expired milk powder from Ravi Kiran, a resident of Sholapur in Karnataka, at the rate of Rs 180 per kg and was selling it in Hyderabad at Rs 210 per kg.

The customers, mostly sweet shop owners and roadside tea stall vendors used this powder mainly for making paneer, sweets, and tea.

A case has been registered against Chittaboina Damodar under Section 59 of the FSSA Act 2009. The police said that the accused had previously been charged in four similar cases under Gopalapuram police station limits.