Explain ‘Kaleshwaram miracle’ to public, Telangana CM Revanth tells KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao “for sitting in TV9 studio for four hours instead of coming to the legislative assembly”. He asked if KCR had any shame.

Revanth also dared KCR for a debate on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He also invited the entire Telangana society to be part of that debate that, he said, State government would facilitate at Kaleshwaram.

Addressing Congress’ Jana Jathara Sabha in Warangal on Wednesday, Revanth asked KCR to come to Kaleshwaram and explain to public what miracles KLIS created for the people of Telangana.

Kadiyam Srihari never sought ticket: Revanth

Clarifying on former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari joining the Congress, Revanth said that Srihari neither sought a ticket, nor did he want to join Congress. He said that he sent the party elders to invite Srihari as Congress wanted “honest” leaders like him to serve the people of Warangal.

He said that Srihari wanted to prevent BJP from spreading its communal cobwebs in Telangana, and that was the reason why he joined the Congress.

“Congress has elevated women like Konda Surekha and Seethakka from this region as ministers. On the same lines we want to elevate Kadiyam Kaavya, a doctor, to represent the people of Warangal in Delhi,” Revanth said.

Cautioning the electorate that BJP Warangal candidate Aroori Ramesh will only be busy in land grabbing if he is elected, Revanth warned that BJP was planning to abolish reservations for SCs and STs and change the constitution.

Revanth promised to establish an airport in Warangal and an industrial corridor on the national highways between Hyderabad-Warangal-Ramagundam, if Congress came to power at the Centre.

He also assured an underground drainage system in Warangal and an outer-ring road in the city, which he promised to develop as an international city on par with Hyderabad.

Revanth assured that the long-standing garbage collection problem in Warangal will be solved by finding a permanent solution, where the waste from Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam cities will be used for generating electricity shortly.

Informing that the vice-chancellor of Kakatiya University will be replaced soon, Revanth promised an overhaul of the university to stand on par with international-level education.