Hyderabad: Pakistani celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed are once again in the spotlight, this time due to viral rumours claiming that they have welcomed their first child together.

The couple has been under constant public scrutiny ever since their marriage, with sections of social media continuing to troll them over their past relationships. While some netizens have urged others to move on and respect their privacy, the duo continues to grab attention online.

Now, several images of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed posing with a newborn have surfaced on social media, further fuelling speculation. The backdrop in the viral pictures reads “Welcome Baby Saiyaara,” leading many to believe that the couple has become parents.

However, a fact check tells a different story.

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed become parents?

The photos were originally shared by an Instagram page named ‘Bridal Wear House’. A closer verification shows that neither Shoaib Malik nor Sana Javed has made any official announcement regarding a baby on their social media accounts. Additionally, no credible Pakistani media outlet has reported such news so far, indicating that the images are likely edited or fan-made.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed (Instagram)

Sana Javed was previously married to singer Umair Jaswal, with the two parting ways in 2023. She later tied the knot with Shoaib Malik in January 2024. Malik was earlier married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple continues to co-parent their child, who primarily lives with Sania in Dubai.

As of now, the baby rumours surrounding Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed remain unverified.