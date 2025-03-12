Mumbai: Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh are making headlines and trending across social media amid rumors of their alleged breakup. Speculations began when fans noticed that Jannat and her brother, Ayaan Zubair, had unfollowed Faisal on Instagram. Now, Faisal has also unfollowed Jannat, fueling further curiosity about what may have gone wrong between the two.

Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, fans have always linked them together. Their social media chemistry and frequent collaborations only added to the buzz around their rumored romance. Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh are among the wealthiest social media influencers in India. With the duo trending big time, let’s take a look at their staggering earnings from Instagram.

Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair (Instagram)

Mr. Faisu’s Net Worth and Instagram Income

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, has turned his social media fame into a thriving business. His estimated net worth stands at a whopping Rs 41 crores. His primary sources of income include brand endorsements, sponsored posts, and high-profile collaborations.

Per Post Charge: He is said to be charging around Rs 1 lakh per sponsored post, depending on the brand. It is reported that Faisal Shaikh earns between Rs 20-30 lakh per month from his social media activities.

Brand Collaborations: He has worked with leading brands like Gillette, OnePlus, and Coca-Cola, making him one of the highest-paid influencers in India. He has 33.1M followers on Instagram.

Jannat Zubair’s Instagram Fee

Jannat Zubair, apart from her successful television career, is a powerhouse on social media. With 49.6 million Instagram followers, she commands massive brand deals.

Per Post Charge: Jannat reportedly charges between Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh per sponsored post.

According to reports, her estimated net worth is around Rs 25 crores, making her one of the richest young celebrities in the industry.

Despite the ongoing buzz, neither Jannat nor Faisal, nor their teams, have addressed why they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Fans continue to speculate, eagerly waiting for a statement from either of them.